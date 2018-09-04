How to prepare Chicken-on-a-Stick

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Chicken breast
Mixed herb and spices
Salt
Vegetable oil
Breadcrumbs
Eggs
Chop chicken into desirable sizes and pat dry.
Transfer chicken to a bowl, add some to mixed herb and spices, salt and mix thoroughly with hands to marry.
Place in a sealable plastic bag, seal and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Thread chicken cubes onto skewers or toothpick.
Prepare all sticks, dip into beaten eggs and coat in breadcrumbs.
In wok, heat oil and fry until golden brown. Serve with hot chili sauce.