How to prepare Chicken-on-a-Stick

Ingredients

Chicken breast

Mixed herb and spices

Salt

Vegetable oil

Breadcrumbs

Eggs

Method

Chop chicken into desirable sizes and pat dry.

Transfer chicken to a bowl, add some to mixed herb and spices, salt and mix thoroughly with hands to marry.

Place in a sealable plastic bag, seal and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Thread chicken cubes onto skewers or toothpick.

Prepare all sticks, dip into beaten eggs and coat in breadcrumbs.

In wok, heat oil and fry until golden brown. Serve with hot chili sauce.