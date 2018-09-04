Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare Chicken-on-a-Stick


Pulse Food How to prepare Chicken-on-a-Stick

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Oven-Fried Chicken-on-a-Stick play

 Oven-Fried Chicken-on-a-Stick

  • Ingredients

Chicken breast

Mixed herb and spices

Salt

Vegetable oil

Breadcrumbs

Eggs

READ ALSO

How to prepare wheat jollof

How to prepare Ayamase

How to make coconut chips

How to make apple pie

  • Method

 

Chop chicken into desirable sizes and pat dry.

Transfer chicken to a bowl, add some to mixed herb and spices, salt and mix thoroughly with hands to marry.

Place in a sealable plastic bag,  seal and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Thread chicken cubes onto skewers or toothpick.

Prepare all sticks, dip into beaten eggs and coat in breadcrumbs.

In wok, heat oil and fry until golden brown. Serve with hot chili sauce.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: 5 Ghanaian beverages of all time Pulse Food 5 Ghanaian beverages of all time
Travel Tips: 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy Travel Tips 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy
Pulse Food: How to prepare wheat jollof Pulse Food How to prepare wheat jollof
Pulse Food: How to prepare Ayamase Pulse Food How to prepare Ayamase
Pulse Food: 5 awesome foods sold on Ghanaian streets Pulse Food 5 awesome foods sold on Ghanaian streets
Pulse Food: 6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all time Pulse Food 6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all time

Recommended Videos

Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin
Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare beef burgerbullet
2 Travel Tips 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economybullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
4 Travel Tips 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghanabullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollofbullet
6 Pulse Food 5 Ghanaian beverages of all timebullet
7 Travel Tips 4 ways to save for a cheap dream vacationbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare veggie egg-fried ricebullet
9 Photos Here are the top 10 African presidents with the...bullet
10 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare beef burger
Pulse Food How to make mango chutney
Beauty Tips 5 fruits juices that naturally makes your skin glow
Pulse Food How to make vegan meatballs
Pulse Food How to make poached eggs
Pulse Food How to prepare banana and mango smoothie
Pulse Food How to make cheesecake on a stick

Top Videos

1 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
2 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
5 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
6 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
7 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
8 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet

Food & Travel

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Barbara Adams having a nice time at Urbano Hotel.
Travel Tips Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday
How to prepare delicious egg sauce
Breakfast recipe How to prepare delicious egg sauce
Pulse Foods How to make coconut chips
How o make margarine
Pulse Food How to make home made Margarine