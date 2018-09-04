Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare beans pie


Pulse Food How to prepare beans pie

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Ingredients

300g mature cheddar cheese, grated

1 medium egg, lightly beaten

pack ready-rolled puff pastry

Steamed greens, to serve

1 tbsp butter

1 large onion, finely sliced

2 tins of baked beans

a few dashes of Tabasco sauce

1-2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

METHOD

  1. Heat the oven to 200°C, fan 180°C, gas 6. Melt the butter in a frying pan on a medium heat and fry the onion for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until soft. Leave to cool.
  2. Season the beans; add the Tabasco and Worcestershire sauces. Tip into a pie dish (20cm wide x 7cm deep).
  3. Mix the cheese with the softened onions and season. Scatter over the top of the beans in the dish. Brush some of the egg onto the rim of the dish, then unroll the puff pastry over the top. Trim off the excess pastry.
  4. Use a fork to press down the pastry all around the edge of the pie to stick it to the dish. Brush the pastry all over with beaten egg, and make a small steam hole in the middle.

  5. Bake for 40 minutes until golden brown and bubbling. Leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving with the steamed greens.

