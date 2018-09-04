How to prepare beans pie

news
Ingredients
300g mature cheddar cheese, grated
1 medium egg, lightly beaten
pack ready-rolled puff pastry
Steamed greens, to serve
1 tbsp butter
1 large onion, finely sliced
2 tins of baked beans
a few dashes of Tabasco sauce
1-2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
READ ALSO:
How to prepare Chicken-on-a-Stick
How to prepare wheat jollof
6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all time
METHOD
- Heat the oven to 200°C, fan 180°C, gas 6. Melt the butter in a frying pan on a medium heat and fry the onion for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until soft. Leave to cool.
- Season the beans; add the Tabasco and Worcestershire sauces. Tip into a pie dish (20cm wide x 7cm deep).
- Mix the cheese with the softened onions and season. Scatter over the top of the beans in the dish. Brush some of the egg onto the rim of the dish, then unroll the puff pastry over the top. Trim off the excess pastry.
- Use a fork to press down the pastry all around the edge of the pie to stick it to the dish. Brush the pastry all over with beaten egg, and make a small steam hole in the middle.
Bake for 40 minutes until golden brown and bubbling. Leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving with the steamed greens.