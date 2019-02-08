The devil is known to find work for ideal hands but he would need to pass over Michy since her hands are full running her booming food business, Chopius.

The mother, singer and philanthropist, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah has social media buzzing with a new lunch favourite after the anguamo chaos. This time everyone is going for sweet plantain and gizzard mix to appease their appetites.

READ ALSO: Shatta Michy splits from with Shatta Wale over domestic violence and cheating issues

The Chopius brand is fast gaining popularity in Accra and Kumasi. Especially with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, everyone is looking forward to a pack of Chopius to show themselves some love.

Well done Michy, thank you for Chopius Gizdodo!