DIY Recipes: How to fry Sausages the best way

Fried sausage can be served with fried yam and pepper sauce, fried rice, jollof rice, potato chips and ketchup.

Fried sausage
Fried sausage

Here's a simple but tasty fried sausage recipe to try out at home.

Ingredients

4 sausages (each cut into four)

Salt(to taste)

Paprika(to taste)

Vegetable oil

Method

Season the cut sausages with salt and paprika and set aside.

Heat a frying pan with some oil.

When it heats up, regulate the fire to medium heat and put the sausages into the oil.

Let the sausages fry and turn them where necessary, using the slotted spoon.

When they turn brown and are well fried, remove them from the oil and transfer them onto a plate lined with a paper towel.

Serve.

