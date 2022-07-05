RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Beef sauce

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This is a very quick and simple lunch or dinner idea, that you can pair with rice or whatever it is that suits you.

Beef sauce
Beef sauce

To enhance the taste of your sauce, you should consider marinating your beef for as long as possible.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 pound beef

3-4 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1/4 teaspoon grains of paradise AKA wessa or substitute for black pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 large bell pepper cut into desired shapes/sizes

1 medium-size onion cut into desired shapes/sizes

1 tablespoon ordinary soy sauce optional

½ - 1 tablespoon of water

Salt as required

Method

Cut beef into strips, making sure to cut along the grain. Grind garlic, ginger and grains of paradise together, and marinate beef strips in the mixture with salt for about 15-30 minutes or more.

Heat oil in a wok, add the beef strips and cook till it's all cooked through.

Add the soy sauce, bell pepper and onions and stir fry for about a minute or two.

Serve with boiled rice.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder(Komotion Studio @komotion_studios)

10 strange sexual traditions around the world that will scare you

10 strange sexual traditions around the world that will scare you

DIY Recipes: How to make Boiled Green Bananas

Boiled banana

DIY Recipes: How to make Watermelon-banana smoothie

Watermelon-banana smoothie