To enhance the taste of your sauce, you should consider marinating your beef for as long as possible.
DIY Recipes: How to make Beef sauce
This is a very quick and simple lunch or dinner idea, that you can pair with rice or whatever it is that suits you.
Ingredients
1 pound beef
3-4 cloves of garlic
1 tablespoon grated ginger
1/4 teaspoon grains of paradise AKA wessa or substitute for black pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 large bell pepper cut into desired shapes/sizes
1 medium-size onion cut into desired shapes/sizes
1 tablespoon ordinary soy sauce optional
½ - 1 tablespoon of water
Salt as required
Method
Cut beef into strips, making sure to cut along the grain. Grind garlic, ginger and grains of paradise together, and marinate beef strips in the mixture with salt for about 15-30 minutes or more.
Heat oil in a wok, add the beef strips and cook till it's all cooked through.
Add the soy sauce, bell pepper and onions and stir fry for about a minute or two.
Serve with boiled rice.
