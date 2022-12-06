Basically made from grated cassava, this cake is best served cold.
DIY Recipes: How to make Cassava cake
This cassava cake recipe is incredibly delicious.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
2 cups grated, peeled cassava
1 (14-ounce) can of coconut milk
1 (14 ounces) can sweeten condensed milk
1 (12-ounce) can evaporate milk
2 large eggs, beaten
Method
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Stir grated cassava, coconut milk, condensed milk, evaporated milk, and eggs together in a bowl until thoroughly combined; pour into a 2-quart baking dish.
Bake in the preheated oven until set, about 1 hour.
Turn the broiler on and bake until the top of the cake is browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Cool completely in the refrigerator before serving, for about 1 hour.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh