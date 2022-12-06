RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Cassava cake

Berlinda Entsie

This cassava cake recipe is incredibly delicious.

Basically made from grated cassava, this cake is best served cold.

Ingredients

2 cups grated, peeled cassava

1 (14-ounce) can of coconut milk

1 (14 ounces) can sweeten condensed milk

1 (12-ounce) can evaporate milk

2 large eggs, beaten

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Stir grated cassava, coconut milk, condensed milk, evaporated milk, and eggs together in a bowl until thoroughly combined; pour into a 2-quart baking dish.

Bake in the preheated oven until set, about 1 hour.

Turn the broiler on and bake until the top of the cake is browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Cool completely in the refrigerator before serving, for about 1 hour.

