To make it more delicious just add some more condiments and veggies.
DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken cheese sandwich
This recipe is quick and great for breakfast.
Ingredients
1 cup shredded chicken
6 leaves, baby lettuce
1/2 teaspoon oregano
salt as required
5 cherry tomatoes as required
2 tablespoon butter
4 slices cheese slices
4 slices avocados
chilli flakes as required
dash black pepper
2 tablespoon chipotle sauce
Method
To make this quick sandwich, toast the bread and keep it aside. Next, wash, clean and slice the veggies and leafy greens.
Take a large bowl and add veggies, chipotle dressing, shredded chicken, spices and herbs.
Spread some butter on the bread toast, add lettuce leaves and add put the stuffing place the cheese slices and season with salt and pepper.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh