DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken cheese sandwich

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is quick and great for breakfast.

To make it more delicious just add some more condiments and veggies.

Ingredients

1 cup shredded chicken

6 leaves, baby lettuce

1/2 teaspoon oregano

salt as required

5 cherry tomatoes as required

2 tablespoon butter

4 slices cheese slices

4 slices avocados

chilli flakes as required

dash black pepper

2 tablespoon chipotle sauce

Method

To make this quick sandwich, toast the bread and keep it aside. Next, wash, clean and slice the veggies and leafy greens.

Take a large bowl and add veggies, chipotle dressing, shredded chicken, spices and herbs.

Spread some butter on the bread toast, add lettuce leaves and add put the stuffing place the cheese slices and season with salt and pepper.

Berlinda Entsie

