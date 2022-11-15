RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Gingerbread cake

Berlinda Entsie

This moist and lightly spiced gingerbread cake can be served with vanilla toppings.

Gingerbread cake
Gingerbread cake

This recipe is so easy to make.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup butter

1 large egg, beaten

1 cup unsulphered molasses

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup very hot water

Banana for topping

Fresh whipped cream, for topping

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9x13'' pan with cooking spray.

In a large mixing bowl cream together the sugar and butter until smooth and light.

Add the egg and molasses and mix well. In a separate bowl mix the dry ingredients together: flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt.

Add dry ingredients to the wet mixture and stir to combine. Slowly pour in the hot water and stir until smooth (the batter will be thin).

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 20-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre of the cake comes out clean.

Serve warm, topped with freshly sliced bananas, whipped cream, and vanilla cream sauce.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Banana milkshake

DIY Recipes: How to make Banana milkshake at home

Palm nut soup

DIY Recipes: How to make Palm nut soup

Gingerbread cake

DIY Recipes: How to make Gingerbread cake