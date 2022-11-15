This recipe is so easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Gingerbread cake
This moist and lightly spiced gingerbread cake can be served with vanilla toppings.
Ingredients
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup butter
1 large egg, beaten
1 cup unsulphered molasses
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup very hot water
Banana for topping
Fresh whipped cream, for topping
Method
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9x13'' pan with cooking spray.
In a large mixing bowl cream together the sugar and butter until smooth and light.
Add the egg and molasses and mix well. In a separate bowl mix the dry ingredients together: flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt.
Add dry ingredients to the wet mixture and stir to combine. Slowly pour in the hot water and stir until smooth (the batter will be thin).
Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 20-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre of the cake comes out clean.
Serve warm, topped with freshly sliced bananas, whipped cream, and vanilla cream sauce.
