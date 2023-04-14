DIY Recipes: How to make Nkatie Abomu (Peanut sauce)

Ingredients

1 large tomato

2 medium onions

Kpakposhito

50g of roasted Peanuts or 2 tablespoonfuls of Peanut butter / Groundnut paste

100g of boiled Salted Fish (to get rid of the excess Salt)

4 tablespoonfuls of spiced Palm Oil (Zomi)

1 tin Sardine in oil (optional)

4 chopped Green chillies for garnishing (optional)

Salt to taste

Method

Add the tomatoes, onion, pepper and koobi to the pot and add just enough water to steam.

Steam until they are tender. Turn off the heat and keep any remaining water left after the steaming.

Place the chilli and onion in an asanka (earthenware mortar) and mash it with the pestle.

Add the tomatoes to the mortar. Mash until it is well incorporated with the onion mixture.

Add the peanuts or peanut paste and mash well into the mixture. If it is too thick, loosen it up with a bit of water from the steaming process.

Add sardine, salted fish (Koobi) and boiled eggs and then salt to taste.

