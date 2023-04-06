DIY Recipes: How to make roasted yam with Koobi

Ingredients

1 tuber of yam

Koobi (Salted fish)

Onions

Habanero Pepper or any fresh chilli pepper

Salt (to taste)

Method

Prepare the pepper sauce to go with the roasted yam and set aside.

Wash and peel the yam to be roasted and cut it into pieces.

Wash and cut the fish, remove the insides and sprinkle salt on them.

Set up your barbecue on medium heat as the yam needs to be roasted slowly. If using an oven, set it to grill and a temperature of 150°C.

When the barbecue is heated, place the peeled yam and Koobi on the barbecue grids to start roasting. Remember to turn the sides from time to time for an even roast.

When the yam is perfectly roasted, place the pepper sauce on the grid to heat it. You'll know they are well-roasted when they look like the ones in the picture.

