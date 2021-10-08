RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Cabbage stew

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is delicious and very versatile.

Cabbage stew
Cabbage stew

Cabbage stew is a very popular Ghanaian dish. It is often served with plain rice and Ampesi.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

2 pieces cabbage medium-sized

200 ml vegetable or palm oil

2 pieces large onions

2 tbsp Garlic paste

5 pieces chopped tomatoes

1 cup water

3 tbsp tomato paste

Red pepper flakes

3 tbsp salt moderate amount

Method

Wash vegetables thoroughly and put them in a clean bowl.

Place cabbage on a clean chopping board and slice it into desirable pieces

Put the sliced cabbage into a clean cooking or boiling pot, add some water and place over medium heat.

Boil until tender.

Remove from fire and drain off water

Pour oil into a cooking pan and add the sliced onions, garlic paste.

Cook them until they turn golden brown.

Add chopped tomatoes to the mixture and stir well.

Add the boiled cabbage to the pan and mix well

Cover and let the stew simmer for about 15 minutes.

Cabbage stew is ready to be served.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 strange sexual traditions that are still practised in Africa

4 strange sexual traditions that are still practised in Africa

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Waakye

Waakye

DIY Recipes: How to make Lamugine

Lamugime