Cabbage stew is a very popular Ghanaian dish. It is often served with plain rice and Ampesi.
DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Cabbage stew
This recipe is delicious and very versatile.
Ingredients
2 pieces cabbage medium-sized
200 ml vegetable or palm oil
2 pieces large onions
2 tbsp Garlic paste
5 pieces chopped tomatoes
1 cup water
3 tbsp tomato paste
Red pepper flakes
3 tbsp salt moderate amount
Method
Wash vegetables thoroughly and put them in a clean bowl.
Place cabbage on a clean chopping board and slice it into desirable pieces
Put the sliced cabbage into a clean cooking or boiling pot, add some water and place over medium heat.
Boil until tender.
Remove from fire and drain off water
Pour oil into a cooking pan and add the sliced onions, garlic paste.
Cook them until they turn golden brown.
Add chopped tomatoes to the mixture and stir well.
Add the boiled cabbage to the pan and mix well
Cover and let the stew simmer for about 15 minutes.
Cabbage stew is ready to be served.
