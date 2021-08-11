DIY Recipes: How to make Toolu Beef Angwa Mu (Salted Cured Beef Oil Rice)

Ingredients

3 Cups Rice

2 ½ Cups of Boiling Water

A handful of Salted Cured Beef (Toolu Beef)

1 Small White Onion

1 Small Red Onion

2 Big Bay Leaves

1 Tsp White Pepper

1 Tsp Black Pepper

1 Tbsp Butter

3 Tbsp Olive Oil

Salt to taste

Method

Peel and slice the white onions into half-moons.

Peel and slice the red onions into circles.

Place a thick based pot on the hob and heat up. Add the olive oil and butter and heat up until hot.

Add the white onions and the bay leaves, stir and fry until the white onions start to look translucent.

Add the salted cured beef and stir. Fry for about 3 minutes.

Wash the rice in a sieve until the water runs clear and completely drain.

Add the rice to the pot and stir. Scrapping the sides and bottom of the pot to deglaze the pot.

Add the white and black pepper, stir and let the rice fry for about 2 minutes.

Now add the boiling water and pinch of salt to taste. Stir and cover the rice with kitchen foil plus the pot cover.

Turn down the heat or transfer to a smaller burner with the heat completely turned down.

Cook the rice until soft and all the water is soaked up in the rice.

Once cooked add the red onions and stir.