RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Whole wheat beer bread

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is perfect for people who are dieting.

Whole wheat beer bread
Whole wheat beer bread Pulse Ghana

The flavour of the bread will change depending on the type of beer used.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups whole wheat flour

4 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle beer

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

In a large mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt and brown sugar. Pour in beer, stir until a stiff batter is formed. It may be necessary to mix the dough with your hands. Scrape dough into a prepared loaf pan.

Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the loaf, comes out clean.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it [Credit: ThinkstockPhotos]

Men, if a babe tells you these 5 things, you should be very worried

Men, if a babe tells you these 5 things, you should be very worried [Credit - Madamenoire]

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]