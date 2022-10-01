Fun things to do in Accra on weekends

From browsing local markets to top attractions, these are the best things to do in Accra on weekends.

Enjoy a stroll in the nature

Morning and evening walk, anyone? Stroll around Accra’s local neighborhoods, wander around its recreational parks for a picnic or simply relax and admire the first blooms in one of the many beautiful gardens found in the city.

Nature lovers should indulge in canopy walkways at any of the Botanical Gardens in the city. Take a treetop walk and immerse yourself in Accra’s most beautiful sceneries.

Legon Botanical Gardens canopy walkway Pulse Ghana

Enjoy Accra panoramic views

Elevate your dining experience and entertainment this weekend, quite literally, in Accra’s premier rooftop venue with spectacular panoramic views. The rooftop bars in Accra offer a breathtaking view of the city from one of the tallest buildings in West Africa. Truly a unique weekend experience to capture the city and is definitely worth the trip.

Pulse Ghana

Accra bar crawl and clubbing

With numerous bars and lounges, it can be difficult to decide where to spend an evening in Accra. Get together with a group of like-minded people and go out for a night of drinking and dancing to let off some steam. Catch glimpse of Accra’s most popular nightlife culture in the city’s favorite nightspots.

Photo: Bliss Family Entertainment Pulse Ghana

Best Cinemas in Accra

A great Accra weekend activity to do in the evening to unwind and relax is to watch a movie. From Silverbird Cinemas to Exclusive Movie House, here are the top cinematic venues to visit in Accra.

Silverbird-Cinemas Pulse Ghana

Romantic weekends in Accra at the beach

Accra is the perfect destination for a romantic city break in Africa, the perfect destination for a romantic getaway at a low cost. Enjoying a romantic weekend in Accra, including exploring seductive and dreamiest beaches and decadent restaurants.

There are plenty of fun things to do for couples in the capital. Labadi Beach and Sandbox Beach Club are perfect destinations for beach lovers, gastronomy, great music, and awesome views.