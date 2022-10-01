The coastal capital can boast of spectacular attractions that range from the national history museums and Makola Market to the endless Atlantic beaches, including the famous Labadi Beach, one of the most romantic places in Ghana.
Fun things to do in Accra on weekends
Weekends are the best times to tour and explore and also release the stress from a long working week and thankfully Accra is a world of its own when it comes to capital cities in Africa exotic, bustling, hot, and very much alive.
Read Also
From browsing local markets to top attractions, these are the best things to do in Accra on weekends.
Enjoy a stroll in the nature
Morning and evening walk, anyone? Stroll around Accra’s local neighborhoods, wander around its recreational parks for a picnic or simply relax and admire the first blooms in one of the many beautiful gardens found in the city.
Nature lovers should indulge in canopy walkways at any of the Botanical Gardens in the city. Take a treetop walk and immerse yourself in Accra’s most beautiful sceneries.
Enjoy Accra panoramic views
Elevate your dining experience and entertainment this weekend, quite literally, in Accra’s premier rooftop venue with spectacular panoramic views. The rooftop bars in Accra offer a breathtaking view of the city from one of the tallest buildings in West Africa. Truly a unique weekend experience to capture the city and is definitely worth the trip.
Accra bar crawl and clubbing
With numerous bars and lounges, it can be difficult to decide where to spend an evening in Accra. Get together with a group of like-minded people and go out for a night of drinking and dancing to let off some steam. Catch glimpse of Accra’s most popular nightlife culture in the city’s favorite nightspots.
Best Cinemas in Accra
A great Accra weekend activity to do in the evening to unwind and relax is to watch a movie. From Silverbird Cinemas to Exclusive Movie House, here are the top cinematic venues to visit in Accra.
Romantic weekends in Accra at the beach
Accra is the perfect destination for a romantic city break in Africa, the perfect destination for a romantic getaway at a low cost. Enjoying a romantic weekend in Accra, including exploring seductive and dreamiest beaches and decadent restaurants.
There are plenty of fun things to do for couples in the capital. Labadi Beach and Sandbox Beach Club are perfect destinations for beach lovers, gastronomy, great music, and awesome views.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh