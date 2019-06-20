Ingredients
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup of sugar
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon red food colouring
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1/2 tablespoon milk
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Grease a 9×5 inch loaf pan or line with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the butter, sugar and cream cheese until light and fluffy.
- Add in the eggs one at a time, scraping down the bowl between additions. Add the vanilla and beat to combine.
- In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- In another bowl or measuring cup, combine the buttermilk and red food colouring.
- Beat 1/3 of the flour mixture into the butter mixture, followed by half of the buttermilk mixture.
- Continue by adding another 1/3 of the flour, the remaining buttermilk, then the remaining flour, beating just until combined.
- In a medium bowl, beat the 4 oz cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, flour and milk until smooth.
- Pour half of the red velvet batter into the prepared loaf pan. Top with the cream cheese mixture, spreading as evenly as possible. Drop the remaining red velvet batter over the top and spread as evenly as you can.
- Bake until a tester comes out clean, 50-60 minutes. Let cool completely before cutting into slices.