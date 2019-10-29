Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup cold water
Method
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
- Pulse the flour, thyme, pepper, salt, sugar, and olive oil in the food processor until evenly distributed.
- Add the water and pulse just until the dough starts to stick together (about 10 seconds).
- Remove the dough, press together gently with your hands to form a single ball, and cut into four pieces. Let the dough rest for about ten minutes.
- Roll out each piece of dough as thin as you possibly can. If the dough starts to shrink up, let it rest a little longer.
- You want the dough to get very, very thin. Once it’s rolled, place it on a piece of parchment paper and transfer to a baking sheet.
- Bake for 4-5 minutes, but check periodically to make sure it’s not getting too brown – flip each cracker piece and bake another 4-5 minutes. Turn the oven off and let the crackers sit in the oven for 1-2 hours to dry out and get crispy.
- Serve with a glass of freshly squeezed juice or gaucamole.