  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 20 minutes
  • Ready In: 30 minutes
  • Serves : 4- 6
homemade crackers (Pioneer woman)
Ingredients 

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup cold water

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. 
  2. Pulse the flour, thyme, pepper, salt, sugar, and olive oil in the food processor until evenly distributed.
  3. Add the water and pulse just until the dough starts to stick together (about 10 seconds). 
  4. Remove the dough, press together gently with your hands to form a single ball, and cut into four pieces. Let the dough rest for about ten minutes.
  5. Roll out each piece of dough as thin as you possibly can. If the dough starts to shrink up, let it rest a little longer. 
  6. You want the dough to get very, very thin. Once it’s rolled, place it on a piece of parchment paper and transfer to a baking sheet.
  7. Bake for 4-5 minutes, but check periodically to make sure it’s not getting too brown – flip each cracker piece and bake another 4-5 minutes. Turn the oven off and let the crackers sit in the oven for 1-2 hours to dry out and get crispy.
  8. Serve with a glass of freshly squeezed juice or gaucamole.