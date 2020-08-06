It is similar to the taste of a classic white loaf. Traditionally, Tea bread, are oblong shaped like mini baguettes, have a floured surface, pale in colour, soft and fluffy in texture.
Ingredients
330g of strong bread flour
175ml of lukewarm water
1 levelled teaspoon of salt
1 tablespoon of Yoghurt (optional)
10g of dry action yeast
1 tablespoonful of butter
1 teaspoonful of sugar
20g of flour for dusting
Method
- Add the salt, then flour, sugar, butter and yeast to a mixing bowl.
- Using the dough hook of your mixer, add the lukewarm water and start from a medium setting (to avoid flour spilling everywhere). Once the mixture is combined into a dough, increase the speed and whisk for 7-10 minutes or until you have a shiny soft dough (as shown below).
- In the mixing bowl, add some flour and roll the dough into a round shape above. Cover the dough with a kitchen napkin, soaked in warm water and leave the dough in a warm area.
- The dough should rise (double in size), within an hour. Some recipes shape the bread at this stage, leave it to rise and then bake.
- Flour a clean surface and place the dough in the middle. Knock the wind out of the dough and roll into a round shape.
- Using a knife, divide the dough in two, shape it into an oblong shape (look of a mini baguette). Line a baking tray with a baking sheet. Sprinkle the baking sheet with flour or coarse corn flour.
- Transfer the oblong-shaped dough to the baking tray. Cover with a warm wet napkin or oiled cling film. Place the dough in a warm place for about an hour for proofing.
- The dough will double up in size at this stage and might fuse into each other. (To avoid the dough touching, use a bigger baking tray).
- Preheat your oven to 160*c. Place the bread in the middle of the oven. In another baking tray, add half a cup of water and place in the bottom of the oven. Bake the bread for 20-25 minutes. The water will provide steam in the oven, which helps the dough to cook within, delay the browning process and give the bread a light crust. Keep an eye on the bread to ensure you get the pale beige colour.
- Tap the bread and if you hear a hollow sound, it's cooked. Remove the bread from the oven, cover with a clean napkin and leave it to rest for about 5 minutes.
- Serve with Butter or any beverage.