How to make the perfect samosa at home

Daniel Nti

You can put a hold on buying samosa from eateries and restaurants, you can make it from the comfort of your homes from this easy-to-make samosa recipe we are shedding light on.

Samosa
Samosa

Samosa is a flaky, crispy, and tasty snack associated to the Indians. It is made with a pastry stuffed with spiced potato filling and wrapped to form a perfect pyramid, then deep-fried to golden.

Ingredients

Ingredients

Potato finely diced

Carrot finely diced

Cloves of crushed garlic

Onion finely chopped

1 Cup of frozen peas

vegetable oil

curry powder or your own spices according to taste

Salt, Pepper to taste

vegetable stock

Making the Samosa Pastry

plain flour

Salt

Vegetable oil

Warm water

METHOD

1.The vegetable filling

2.Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the onion and garlic, mix in the spices and fry until soft. Add the vegetables, seasoning and stir well until coated. Add the stock, cover and simmer for 30 minutes until cooked.

3.Mix flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well into the centre and add the oil and enough water to make a firm dough. Knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth and roll into a ball. Cover in plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes.

4.Divide the pastry into 12 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and roll out into a circle of 15 cm. Divide this circle into two equal pieces with a knife.

5.Fill the cases with a tblpns of your chosen mixture and press the two dampened edges together to seal the top of the cone. Deep fry the samosas in hot oil until crisp and brown take out and drain on a paper towel.

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

