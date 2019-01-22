Ingredients

dried dandelion roots

cutting board

knife

food processor

small basin/container

oven pan

baking sheet

food container/jar

READ ALSO:

﻿How to prepare jollof balls

How to prepare salt fish balls

Method

1.Wash away all excess dirt from your dandelion root, and chop it into smaller pieces.

2.Now use your food processor to finely chop the roots to size, as pictured.

3.Set your oven to 250° and insert the baking pan with the chopped dandelions for 2 to 3 hours until they are totally dry. If you have more time or the means, you can also use a dehydrator, or set them outside under the hot sun until they are all dried out. You will notice a sweet earthy smell emitting.

4.Once your dandelions are all dried up, store them in a dry place until use.