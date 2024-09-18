Why Ghanaian brides are made to eat etor or boiled eggs on their wedding day

The reason behind this meal

One practical reason for this tradition is that weddings are incredibly busy occasions, and brides rarely have the luxury of taking breaks—especially not to use the washroom.

The bride’s day is packed with activities, from getting dressed in an elaborate gown to participating in various ceremonies and festivities. Often, the tight and elaborate design of wedding gowns can make it even more difficult for brides to take restroom breaks throughout the day.

The boiled egg or Etor serves a unique purpose in this case: it helps to minimise the need for bathroom trips, as eggs can slow digestion and reduce the urgency to urinate. Additionally, the meal fills the bride’s stomach, ensuring that she won’t go hungry during the long ceremony and reception.

Beyond the practical benefits, the boiled egg and Etor also hold symbolic meanings in Ghanaian culture. The egg is a symbol of fertility and prosperity, and offering it to the bride is believed to bring blessings of fruitfulness and a prosperous marriage.

Meanwhile, Etor, a meal traditionally associated with celebrations, is thought to provide the bride with the strength and sustenance needed for the physically and emotionally taxing day ahead.