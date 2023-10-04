How some married men introduce their girlfriends to their wives

It's interesting to note that some women involved with unfaithful husbands are aware of their partners' marital status and willingly participate in these relationships.

Most unfaithful men tend to be bold and don't mind introducing their partners to each other.

These are some of the ways they do their introductions;

“Meet my cousin”

They always have cousins that are not related to them in any way, if you ask him how that cousin relates to him you’ll hear stories upon stories.

They only call them their cousins to avoid being interrogated about their inappropriate behavior with them.

“She’s a good friend of mine/ childhood friend”

This is another way cheating husbands dismiss concerns about how unusually close they are to certain ladies.

Calling here a very good friend or childhood friend will make their partners feel like they are overthinking the whole situation.

“This is our new house help”

Men don’t usually go about looking for a maid, they usually leave it for their wives to handle.

If suddenly your husband brings a girl home and claims that he found a house help it’s normal to feel unsettled about it.

It will be better to find a maid for yourself than to let him find one for you.

“A private tutor for the kids”

Additionally, some unfaithful men introduce their girlfriends as private tutors for their children.

There's no rational explanation for why some men take such a risk, but it underscores how some men are drawn to adventure.

Maybe to them, cheating is just something they do for the adrenaline rush.

“A colleague from work”

She may be a colleague from work, but it doesn’t excuse the late-night calls and the inappropriate conversations between them.