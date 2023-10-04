ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

How some married men introduce their girlfriends to their wives

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Unfaithful men are some of the most creative people on earth.

Unfaithful men
Unfaithful men

They come up with the most believable tales and sometimes their partners fall for it.

Recommended articles

It's interesting to note that some women involved with unfaithful husbands are aware of their partners' marital status and willingly participate in these relationships.

Most unfaithful men tend to be bold and don't mind introducing their partners to each other.

These are some of the ways they do their introductions;

ADVERTISEMENT

They always have cousins that are not related to them in any way, if you ask him how that cousin relates to him you’ll hear stories upon stories.

They only call them their cousins to avoid being interrogated about their inappropriate behavior with them.

This is another way cheating husbands dismiss concerns about how unusually close they are to certain ladies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling here a very good friend or childhood friend will make their partners feel like they are overthinking the whole situation.

Men don’t usually go about looking for a maid, they usually leave it for their wives to handle.

If suddenly your husband brings a girl home and claims that he found a house help it’s normal to feel unsettled about it.

It will be better to find a maid for yourself than to let him find one for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, some unfaithful men introduce their girlfriends as private tutors for their children.

There's no rational explanation for why some men take such a risk, but it underscores how some men are drawn to adventure.

Maybe to them, cheating is just something they do for the adrenaline rush.

ADVERTISEMENT

She may be a colleague from work, but it doesn’t excuse the late-night calls and the inappropriate conversations between them.

He may tell you stories about how they are working on a project together to excuse the frequent conversations going on between them.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why do people use frozen condoms?

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

Happy couple

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

Bread pizza pockets

DIY Recipes: How to make bread pizza pockets

Couple in bed

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone