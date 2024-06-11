ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

If you find these 5 things in your girlfriend's room, she's a baddie

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

A "baddie" is a term often used to describe a woman who is confident, fashionable, and takes pride in her appearance.

Signs of baddie
Signs of baddie

If your girlfriend fits this description, her room will likely reflect her personality and style. Here are five things you'll find in her room that show she's a true baddie.

Recommended articles

A baddie takes her makeup seriously. Her vanity will be a shrine to beauty, with an array of high-end products neatly organized.

From foundations, and concealers to palettes, brushes, and a well-lit mirror, often with lights. Everything will be in its place, showcasing her commitment to maintaining her flawless look.

ADVERTISEMENT
Makeup set- Meg O on the go
Makeup set- Meg O on the go Makeup set- Meg O on the go Pulse Ghana

Her wardrobe will be a treasure trove of the latest fashion trends. You'll find a mix of stylish outfits that she wears to stay on top of her fashion game.

Whether it’s a night out or a casual day, she’s got the perfect ensemble ready to go. From, designer labels and trendy pieces from popular brands to accessories like belts, hats, and jewelry, all organized to complement her outfits.

A stylish wardrobe with the latest fashion trends
A stylish wardrobe with the latest fashion trends Paramount Pictures
ADVERTISEMENT

A baddie knows the importance of good skincare. Her room will feature a collection of skincare products that she uses to keep her skin glowing and healthy. From cleansers and toners to serums and masks, she has a regimen that she follows religiously.

You will find high-quality skincare brands, tools like jade rollers or facial steamers, and Organized shelves or drawers specifically for skincare products.

A collection of skincare products
A collection of skincare products Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Staying fit is part of the baddie lifestyle. Her room might include fitness equipment or accessories that she uses to keep her body toned and healthy.

Whether she’s into yoga, pilates, or strength training, she’s got the gear to support her fitness goals. You will find items like resistance bands, dumbbells, and fitness clothing and accessories like sports bras, leggings, water bottles, and fitness trackers displayed as reminders.

Baddies love to work out
Baddies love to work out ece-auto-gen

A baddie loves to keep her space smelling fresh and inviting. You’ll find an assortment of scented candles, diffusers, or room sprays that create a luxurious and calming ambiance.

ADVERTISEMENT

These scents often match her mood and style, making her room a pleasant place to be. High-quality scented candles, and essential oil diffusers with calming fragrances like lavender or eucalyptus room sprays with sophisticated scents.

Citrus Scented Candles
Citrus Scented Candles X

If your girlfriend is a baddie, her room will be a reflection of her confidence, style, and dedication to self-care.

From a well-organized vanity and stylish wardrobe to a curated collection of skincare products and aesthetic decor, these elements show that she takes pride in her appearance and lifestyle.

Appreciating these aspects of her room can give you deeper insight into her personality and what makes her the baddie you adore.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 smallest African countries by land mass

10 smallest African countries by land mass

Most punctual African airlines

Most punctual African airlines

Loyalty test

4 reasons you should never send your friend to test your partner's loyalty

Many men are consciously choosing peace of mind to safeguard their mental health

Dear men, stay away from these 4 types of women for your mental health