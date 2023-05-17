Jägermeister unveils New Meisters in Ghana to inspire mastery and unconventional living

According to the brand, these individuals were selected because they don't just go with the flow; they stand firm in the face of adversity, break free from conventions, and express themselves unapologetically and will be the champions of its Meister Expression campaign in Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed Meisters, Nana 'Pokes' Ntorinkansah (The Compozers) said, “As artists and individuals, we are always looking for ways to express ourselves creatively. For us, it is about living our truths, and inspiring a new generation of people to live unapologetically. We could not be more excited to be selected as members of the tribe and we hope that our partnership with the brand will lead us to new historic heights of growth and achievement.”

To launch the Meisters Expression Campaign, Jägermeister hosted the Meisters Expression Festival - a 2-day celebration of art, music, and culture which featured electrifying performances and art expressions from all the Meisters, including guest performances by Stonebwoy, Darkoovibes, Sefa, Young Jonn, Niniola, and DJs Baggio and TTB.

Jägermeister has disclosed that the Meisters, besides serving as brand collaborators, are actively engaged in developing some thrilling projects that will be announced in the upcoming months.

Jägermeister isn't just a premium liquor brand; they're committed to empowering their consumers to take charge of their lives and become masters of their own destiny. It's time to live above the norm, embrace unconventionality, and master your craft like a true Meister. Join the conversation on @jagermeisterghana.