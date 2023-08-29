DIY: How to prepare millet kenkey

Ingredients:

With a few simple steps, you can craft this flavorful and healthier alternative.

To start, procure millet and ensure its quality. Begin by blending the millet grains until they transform into a smooth, consistent paste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, immerse the blended millet in water, allowing it to soak. This soaking process aids in enhancing the texture and overall outcome of the kenkey.

Once soaked, divide the millet paste into two equal portions. One of these portions should be augmented with additional water, gradually achieving a smooth and more fluid consistency.

Simultaneously, the other portion of the paste is treated differently. Placed over low heat, this portion is meticulously stirred until it evolves into a thickened mixture.

Now, merge the thickened and the smooth, runny portions of the millet paste, creating a harmonious blend. Through careful mixing, the flavors and textures unify to yield a balanced final product.

Traditionally, millet kenkey is encased in leaves, preserving its integrity and imparting a distinct aroma.

ADVERTISEMENT

These wrapped mixtures are then arranged within a saucepan. To facilitate the cooking process and infuse flavors, add water to the saucepan, surrounding the kenkey parcels. With anticipation, allow the ensemble to reach a boil.

The result of this process is a batch of sumptuous millet kenkey, an embodiment of taste and nutritional prudence.

Its unique journey from blending and soaking to mixing and cooking culminates in a dish that satisfies the palate while being mindful of health-conscious choices.