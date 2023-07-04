Photos: GHS30 million refurbished Nkrumah Memorial Park to attract a million tourists – Akufo-Addo

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park holds immense historical significance in Ghana, serving as a monument dedicated to Dr Nkrumah and the final resting place for him and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

Pulse Ghana

During the unveiling, President Akufo-Addo emphasised the significance of the project and the legacy of Ghana’s first President saying: “It is gratifying to note that it has not only been renovated but it has been completely modernising to befit the status of the final resting place of the man who led us to independence in 1957 and became Ghana’s first president, the celebrated Kwame Nkrumah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “It is in line to make the park one of the top tourist destinations in West Africa. As the outstanding pan-Africanist of this generation, the burial site of Dr Nkrumah must be appropriate to a status in exceptional contribution to the liberation of Africa from colonialism and imperialism.”

Pulse Ghana

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is located on the former British colonial Polo Grounds in Accra, the same place where Dr Nkrumah declared Ghana’s independence in 1957. It was constructed in 1990 by the late Head of State, Jerry John Rawlings, as a tribute to Ghana’s first President and as a means of preserving the nation’s heritage. The park was officially opened to the public in 1992.

Pulse Ghana

Over the years, the park has attracted visitors from around the world, with an annual count of approximately 98,000 people. It serves as a place where visitors can pay homage to Ghana’s first President and learn about his life and legacies. The park has become one of the top 10 most visited sites in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, despite its popularity, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park had not undergone any significant renovations or improvements in its 25 years of existence. At one point, the fountains, which are major attractions within the park, were not functioning properly or consistently, leading to a decline in visitations.

Pulse Ghana

Moreover, the roof of the museum leaked each time it rained making it difficult to conduct visitors around.

The situation was not different at the VIP lounge where most VIP guests of the State signed the visitors’ books after their tour. Additionally, the main corridor to the washrooms and some parts of the washrooms were in a deplorable state.

Redevelopment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park which costs about 3.5 million U.S Dollars includes:

ADVERTISEMENT

Receptive Facility: This facility now houses a presidential library, providing visitors with access to an extensive collection of historical materials and documents related to Dr Nkrumah’s life and legacy.

A gift shop: Where visitors can find unique memorabilia

A restaurant: Offering diverse culinary experience.

Toilet facilities: To ensure convenience and comfort of visitors.

Upgraded Car Park: To cater to the increasing number of visitors a car park the car park has been improved with increased capacity, allowing for smoother and more organized parking arrangements.

Upgraded Road and Drainage Network: The redevelopment also focused on improving the surrounding infrastructure. The road within the Park has been upgraded to provide a smoother and safer journey for visitors.

New and efficient drainage network: To mitigate any potential issues during the rainy season.

Pulse Ghana

Audio-Visual Fountain: One of the highlights of the redevelopment is the transformation of the existing fountain into an audio-visual spectacle. The upgraded fountain now incorporates captivating visuals and synchronized music, creating a mesmerizing experience for all who visit.

Museum Expansion: The museum at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has undergone a significant expansion. With increased gallery space and state-of-the-art audio-visual capabilities, the museum offers an immersive and educational.

Other additional features include digitalized ticketing system.