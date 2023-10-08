In its third edition, themed "The Golden Era: Bold and Elegant," this awards ceremony brought together a constellation of stars, favorite influencers, and content creators, all resplendent in their captivating attire, eager to be celebrated for their remarkable achievements.
Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: A night of stars and victors - Here's the winner's roll call!
The highly anticipated 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards, held at the Accra Marriott Hotel on Saturday, October 7, 2023, was a dazzling affair filled with glamor, style, and vibrant colors.
Recommended articles
The Pulse Influencer Awards has unmistakably established itself as a premier platform dedicated to honoring and acknowledging the remarkable contributions of digital influencers and creators.
This prestigious event applauded the outstanding influencers from various niches, including beauty, technology, lifestyle, and more. The night was a spectacular celebration of the best and brightest in the online realm.
Pulse Ghana proudly recognized and awarded all the shining stars of the evening in their respective categories, cementing its reputation as a beacon for influencers and creators alike.
SEE list of winners on the night below;
Instagram Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland
Facebook Influencer of the Year - Stan Belove
YouTube Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland
Tech Influencer of the Year - Philip Okoampah Kwaning
Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year - SikaOfficial
Twitter Influencer of the Year - SikaOfficial
Fashion Influencer of the Year - Wesley Kesse
Podcast Influencer of the Year - Stay By Plan
Business Influencer of the Year - Maison Yusif
Comedy Influencer of the Year - Made In Ghana
Adjetey Anang NextGen Influencer of the Year - Aqua Junnior
Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year - Aewura Art
Sports Influencer of the Year - Mohammed Kudus
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year - Martin King Arthur (Kofi Kinata)
Music Influencer of the Year - Blacko
Food Influencer of the Year - Sweet Adjeley
Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland
Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year - Afronita
Snapchat Influencer of the Year - Dulcie Boateng
TikTok Influencer of the Year - Endurance Grand
Dance Influencer of the Year - Endurance Grand
This year's Awards in Ghana was sponsored by Gino, Ayoba messaging, and Jameson.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh