Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: A night of stars and victors - Here's the winner's roll call!

The Pulse Influencer Awards has unmistakably established itself as a premier platform dedicated to honoring and acknowledging the remarkable contributions of digital influencers and creators.

ADVERTISEMENT

This prestigious event applauded the outstanding influencers from various niches, including beauty, technology, lifestyle, and more. The night was a spectacular celebration of the best and brightest in the online realm.

Pulse Ghana proudly recognized and awarded all the shining stars of the evening in their respective categories, cementing its reputation as a beacon for influencers and creators alike.

SEE list of winners on the night below;

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland

Facebook Influencer of the Year - Stan Belove

YouTube Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland

Tech Influencer of the Year - Philip Okoampah Kwaning

Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year - SikaOfficial

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Influencer of the Year - SikaOfficial

Fashion Influencer of the Year - Wesley Kesse

Podcast Influencer of the Year - Stay By Plan

Business Influencer of the Year - Maison Yusif

Comedy Influencer of the Year - Made In Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Adjetey Anang NextGen Influencer of the Year - Aqua Junnior

Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year - Aewura Art

Sports Influencer of the Year - Mohammed Kudus

LinkedIn Influencer of the Year - Martin King Arthur (Kofi Kinata)

Music Influencer of the Year - Blacko

ADVERTISEMENT

Food Influencer of the Year - Sweet Adjeley

Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland

Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year - Afronita

Snapchat Influencer of the Year - Dulcie Boateng

TikTok Influencer of the Year - Endurance Grand

ADVERTISEMENT

Dance Influencer of the Year - Endurance Grand