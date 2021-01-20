  1. Lifestyle

Quiz: When will you blow?

Berlinda Entsie
For how long will you stay broke? Let's consult the oracle with this quiz.

How long have you been working?

Less than a year
1 to 2 years
3 to 5 years
More than 6 years

Pre-corona, where would you likely be found on a weekend?

Home
Work
Vacation
Church

When last were you broke?

This month
Few months ago
Few years ago
Don't remember

Why do you want to blow?

Have time to travel
Have time to sleep
Help people
Have time to pursue you passion

Choose your inspiration:

Osei Kwame Despite
Kennedy Agyapong
Chairman Wontumi
Shatta Wale

Pick a currency:

Ghana cedi
US Dollars
Euro
Naira

Where are you staying when you blow?

Nigeria
Ghana
USA
Canada

Which female celeb is joining you on your trip.

Jackie Appiah
Nadia Buari
Berla Mundi
Yvonne Okoro
Your score: You got "few months within this year"
We don't know how it'll happen but we're sure that in a few months you'll blow. Just believe. So says the oracle.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You got "Next Year"
Are you ready! You’re about catching cruise and having all sorts of fun because you are blowing next year.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You got "the next 10 years"
You'll need a lot of patience oh. Just be checking your account balance while consoling yourself. Life is not balance dear, but still you go blow.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You got "you will not blow"
You will be an average person. Charley after consulting the gods, your verdict is that you will not blow but you will not be poor. Just trust the process.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
Berlinda Entsie More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh