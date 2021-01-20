Quiz: When will you blow?
For how long will you stay broke? Let's consult the oracle with this quiz.
How long have you been working?
Less than a year
1 to 2 years
3 to 5 years
More than 6 years
Pre-corona, where would you likely be found on a weekend?
Home
Work
Vacation
Church
When last were you broke?
This month
Few months ago
Few years ago
Don't remember
Why do you want to blow?
Have time to travel
Have time to sleep
Help people
Have time to pursue you passion
Pick a currency:
Ghana cedi
US Dollars
Euro
Naira
Where are you staying when you blow?
Nigeria
Ghana
USA
Canada
We don't know how it'll happen but we're sure that in a few months you'll blow. Just believe. So says the oracle.
Share your score:
Are you ready! You’re about catching cruise and having all sorts of fun because you are blowing next year.
Share your score:
You'll need a lot of patience oh. Just be checking your account balance while consoling yourself. Life is not balance dear, but still you go blow.
Share your score:
You will be an average person. Charley after consulting the gods, your verdict is that you will not blow but you will not be poor. Just trust the process.
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh