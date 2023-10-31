According to netizens, these are the most annoying types of colleagues

They would talk about everyone to anyone who cares to listen, not caring if it would cost them their job.

2. The one who lazes about: second-most disliked on the list is the coworker who constantly complains about tasks and only pretends to work when the boss is around.

They're seen as unproductive and frustrating to work with. Probably not the best if they end up being on the same team as you.

3. The assistant bosses: Surprisingly, colleagues who act like bosses and try to exert authority over their peers ranked third on the list.

While it was expected that they might be the most annoying, it seems that other behaviors took precedence.

Additionally, some other annoying coworker types mentioned include:

4. The work snitch: Colleagues who constantly report on their coworkers in an attempt to gain favor with the boss. They often exhibit similar behavior to assistant bosses.

5. The know-it-all: Individuals who act like they know everything and often correct or condescend to their colleagues. They even feel that they know your work better than you do and won’t allow you to function in peace.

6. The ones who claim seniority: Those who exhibit an "I was here before you" attitude, asserting their seniority over their coworkers.

Some netizens however claimed that whoever was annoying meant nothing to them since they only go to work to deliver and go home.