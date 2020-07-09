According to tradition kente is reserved for a special occasion, it is not meant to be used for common places or daily activities or as ordinary wear.

Kente is used not only for its beauty but also for its symbolic significance.

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely kente styles.

Kente symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

As weddings are gradually coming back due to the gradual ease of the Covid-19 restrictions, let’s get inspired by this Kente looks while planning your big day.

Kente bride and groom

Bride in Kente

