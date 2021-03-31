RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

12 bridesmaid styles to make a classy wedding

It’s all about dresses with uniqueness, be it an on-trend colour, whimsical print, or a luxe fabric.

Bridesmaids

Photo: Pulse Ghana

If you’re saying “I do” in 2021, there’s so much to look forward to especially if your plans were affected the past year. As with every New Year, a fresh wave of wedding trends is upon us, from bridal gowns to table decor and floral arrangements.

One of the most important things especially if you are having a wedding party, is the latest bridesmaid trends.

Depending on your wedding style, be it classic, bohemian, or glamorous, the choice of bridesmaid dress is a crucial element to consider for a cohesive feel, whether you’re planning for one or two maids or a more extensive lineup. The right choice will perfectly tie the details of your special day together, from the venue’s aesthetic to your ceremony attire. Even better if it feels fresh and on-point for the season, too.

When you are wearing your bridesmaid dress, this is particularly true. For one, you do not want to draw attention from the bride. For another, you want to maintain a low key, elegant, understated look.

Naturally, it’s the bride who will be the focus of attention on her wedding day, but it’s important for the bridesmaids to look gorgeous too. Choose something simple and not over decorated or detailed, but which will make you look elegant, sophisticated and feminine.

If you are planning to get married this season, these bridesmaid dress trends will ensure a decidedly fresh look for your special day, with something to please every taste and budget.

Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids Photo: Pulse Ghana

