3 reasons why couples should pray together

news

A couple who pray together invites God into your day-to-day lives and seek his counsel and fellowship together. Here are some benefits.

To strengthen your faith

Making God the center of your marriage makes life easy and peaceful. Indeed with God, all things are possible. While others are always complaining about difficulties in their marriage, you are moving from grace to grace because you are living your lives based on the principles of God.

READ ALSO:5 things you shouldn’t do on a first date

Praying together strengthens the bond of the marriage

Although the man is the head of the family, he needs divine wisdom and favor to maintain a peaceful home. And behind every successful man is a woman.

A couple who pray together seeks for God’s wisdom and guidance together. They are always prepared physically and mentally for difficult days.

READ ALSO: How to get a girl on social media

Praying together helps your spouse know your struggles and needs better

Praying together indirectly give your partner the opportunity to hear the other's request and petitions to God and finds ways to help them in their best ability.

For some busy couples, praying together is the only quality time they spend together during the week. Weekends are weddings and other family events. Prayer provides insight on how to help and love each other better, too.