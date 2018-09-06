Pulse.com.gh logo
5 things you shouldn’t do on a first date


If you’re looking to make a confident impression, try to not do any of the things listed below.

  • Published:
Going on a first date can always be a bit nerve-racking, even for mature people or millennials who are ready to have a partner.

While there are many things you could do or say that may impress the other person, there are many things you should refrain from too. Here are a few things you shouldn’t do on your first date.

  • Get intimate

Even if your date is your best friend or you have been speaking over the phone for some months now, you shouldn’t try to kiss them or touch them when you decide to move your relationship to the next level. Try to know each other and make sure your partner is ready before you make any move.

  • Get wasted

It is very embarrassing for someone you barely know to carry you home. Sure, a couple of cocktails can be fun and loosen the mood, but knowing your limits and sticking to them will help make a stronger first impression.

  • Brag about your exes

Sometimes, it informing your date about your past relationship is okay but you can use the whole night to talk about them.

If you really miss them so much, why go on a date with someone else? Be yourself and let the conversation flow, listen and talk only when necessary.

  • Constantly be on the phone

There’s nothing ruder than when you’re trying to have a conversation with someone and they are constantly staring at the phone screens. It is a great turn off whether you are on a first date or with your significant other. Respect your partner and cancel the date if you want to spend more time with your social media followers. 

  • Not offer to dutch

It is fair for you to split the cost and pay irrespective of what you order. If your date declines, make sure you leave a tip or offer to pay the next bill. Don’t play games. Not offering at all, however, could translate to entitled.

