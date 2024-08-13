ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

4 facts about women every man needs to know

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Relationships thrive on understanding and mutual respect, yet sometimes the differences between how men and women see things can create challenges.

Confused man and woman
Confused man and woman

For a relationship to grow and flourish, it's crucial for men to understand certain key aspects about women. These insights not only foster better communication but also help in building a stronger, more supportive connection.

Recommended articles

Here are four essential facts about women that men need to grasp to maintain a healthy and fulfilling relationship.

When a woman puts in effort by getting you gifts, complimenting you, or making time for you, she’s expressing how she wants to be treated in return. It's not just about her doing everything for you; she desires the same level of care, attention, and affection.

ADVERTISEMENT
She treats you the way she wants to be treated
She treats you the way she wants to be treated Pulse

If you just accept these gestures without reciprocating, it can lead to feelings of imbalance in the relationship. Mutual effort is key to maintaining a healthy and fulfilling connection.

The idea that women can’t handle the truth is a misconception. Women do appreciate honesty, but it's crucial to understand that their reaction to the truth might be emotional, which is a natural response.

When a woman reacts with anger or frustration, it doesn’t mean she can't handle the truth; it means she’s just being human.

ADVERTISEMENT
Women like the truth, you don't like the consequences
Women like the truth, you don't like the consequences Pulse Live Kenya

Expecting her to accept everything calmly is unrealistic—just as you might have a strong reaction if the roles were reversed. Maybe the next time you hear that women don't like the truth, it could just be that whoever told the truth just didn't like her reaction

If a woman has changed her behaviour, such as becoming less affectionate or less engaged, it’s often a reflection of how she’s been treated. Relationships are dynamic, and how one partner acts can significantly influence the other.

Instead of assuming she’s changed on her own, it’s important to initiate a conversation to understand her feelings and reflect on your actions. Often, there’s a reason behind the change, and addressing it together can help restore the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s emotions can sometimes be influenced by hormonal changes, which might make them feel sad, angry, or overwhelmed without a clear reason.

During these times, what they need most is understanding and support, not frustration or dismissal. Being patient and offering a listening ear or a comforting presence can make a big difference in helping her navigate these emotional fluctuations.

Sometimes that attitude is not her fault
Sometimes that attitude is not her fault ece-auto-gen

Understanding these fundamental aspects of how women think and feel can make a significant difference in any relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

By recognising the importance of reciprocity, honesty, and emotional support, men can build stronger, more compassionate connections with their partners.

Remember, a relationship is a partnership that requires effort, communication, and empathy from both sides. By embracing these principles, you can create a relationship built on mutual respect, trust, and lasting love.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The right time to leave

Dear men, if you find yourself begging for these 4 things, it's time to leave

How do you respond to emotional manipulation? [Well+Good]

5 signs of gaslighting and how to respond to emotional manipulation

Reconsider your decision to marry them

Before marrying into a family that doesn't accept you, consider these 4 things

Red flag

If you see these 5 signs, she’s a red flag