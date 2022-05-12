4 ideas you have that suggest you're scared of marriage

If you’re wondering whether you fall into this category, then here are some signs that indicate you may never get married.

Commitments scare you

The idea of spending your life with a person scares you. You’re afraid to be in long-term relationships because you know it’s difficult for you to stay focused on the person and the relationship for a long period of time.

Others’ marriages scare you

When people see others’ marriages, they usually feel the urge to find a life partner who will love, cherish and be there for them. But if this doesn’t amuse or encourage you to do the same, then it’s probably not for you.

Feeling overwhelmed

Whenever you go to weddings, you feel overwhelmed and this feeling itself stops you from taking a step towards marriage. You hate attending weddings and absolutely detest the idea that it's fun.

You’re very happy