4 ideas you have that suggest you're scared of marriage

Berlinda Entsie

Does the thought of marriage scare you or the thought of spending your life with one person forever?

Couple
Couple

If yes, then marriage probably isn’t for you. Many people aren’t really excited or in favour of getting married because they don’t believe in the concept of marriage as an institution. Some even panic when they are forced to bend to societal pressure that one has to get married.

If you’re wondering whether you fall into this category, then here are some signs that indicate you may never get married.

  • Commitments scare you

The idea of spending your life with a person scares you. You’re afraid to be in long-term relationships because you know it’s difficult for you to stay focused on the person and the relationship for a long period of time.

  • Others’ marriages scare you

When people see others’ marriages, they usually feel the urge to find a life partner who will love, cherish and be there for them. But if this doesn’t amuse or encourage you to do the same, then it’s probably not for you.

  • Feeling overwhelmed

Whenever you go to weddings, you feel overwhelmed and this feeling itself stops you from taking a step towards marriage. You hate attending weddings and absolutely detest the idea that it's fun.

  • You’re very happy

If your career makes you very happy and you feel fulfilled with every achievement, then you don’t feel the need to marry someone just for the sake of it. You feel you don’t have to marry in order to be happy.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

