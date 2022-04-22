4 tips to have a productive sex talk with your partner before marriage

Not many people realise that before you get married to your prospective partner, there are a few conversations that have to be had about sex beforehand. So before you both get married, keep these 5 tips in mind to have a productive sex talk for an amazing sex life post-marriage.

Ask about their preferences

It is important to know what he/she likes and dislikes in bed. Everyone has some or the other hang-ups or boundaries they do not want you to cross. It will give you a fair idea of what you can incorporate and experiment with when you want to get intimate.

Tell your turn-ons

Since sex is a two-way affair, you must tell your partner about your own turn-ons and turn-offs. The positions you want to try, what makes you feel uncomfortable, what makes you feel good, etc. You both ought to be transparent about your desires and needs. It helps in establishing a good and comfortable connection with your partner.

Learn priorities

To have a healthy sex life together, you two must discuss your priorities as a couple. One could be more about the romance and the other one may be all about the lust or even animal sex. So there will be some kind of compromise so that both parties are happy together. Sex is very important in a marriage as it in a way fertilizes growth. It keeps the spark alive between the two partners.

Outside-the-bedroom talk