RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

4 tips to have a productive sex talk with your partner before marriage

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Sex is a significant part of marriage. All healthy relationships must include honest conversations about sex and any other topics related to intimacy.

Black couple in bed (Courtesy)
Black couple in bed (Courtesy)

Knowing the other through sexual intimacy deepens everything in the relationship, and it can reduce tensions that might pop up in other areas.

Recommended articles

Not many people realise that before you get married to your prospective partner, there are a few conversations that have to be had about sex beforehand. So before you both get married, keep these 5 tips in mind to have a productive sex talk for an amazing sex life post-marriage.

  • Ask about their preferences

It is important to know what he/she likes and dislikes in bed. Everyone has some or the other hang-ups or boundaries they do not want you to cross. It will give you a fair idea of what you can incorporate and experiment with when you want to get intimate.

  • Tell your turn-ons

Since sex is a two-way affair, you must tell your partner about your own turn-ons and turn-offs. The positions you want to try, what makes you feel uncomfortable, what makes you feel good, etc. You both ought to be transparent about your desires and needs. It helps in establishing a good and comfortable connection with your partner.

  • Learn priorities

To have a healthy sex life together, you two must discuss your priorities as a couple. One could be more about the romance and the other one may be all about the lust or even animal sex. So there will be some kind of compromise so that both parties are happy together. Sex is very important in a marriage as it in a way fertilizes growth. It keeps the spark alive between the two partners.

  • Outside-the-bedroom talk

Talk about your past experiences if you are comfortable, know the behaviours and reactions of each other. When you watch each other and talk about different things, you both can work on the anxiety and analyse each other.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's traditional wedding

Nollywood movie star Rita Dominic [Instagram/AzzeNaija]

Dear men, here are the best s*x tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Couple in bed

How to have s*x: The best tips for men

Couple

3 common signs you may be sexually incompatible with your partner

Couple in bed(jivenaija)