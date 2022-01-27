RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 biggest lies men tell on their first date

Berlinda Entsie

To protect some of their privacy, or to just cast themselves in a better light, it is common for men to lie on their first date.

Couple on a date
Couple on a date

Very rarely do men speak honestly on their first date because they are out there to impress the woman.

They can lie about all sorts of things but there are 5 biggest lies which are common and it is up to you when it comes to forgiving them for the same.

Here is a list of those 5 lies that men tell on their first date.

  • The job profile

Most men have this issue of exaggerating and lying about their job. They will make it sound like a fortune making company or job even if it is not. Men feel that this attracts women. They feel like it is necessary to show that they are alpha males.

  • The apartment

Some men feel that if they talk about their apartment in a romantic and cool sense then they have all your attention. Few men reveal the fact that they are living with their parents and even if they talk about it as in India most of us are living with the parents, they will show that they have a different entry point in the house etc.

  • The laid back attitude

Nobody reveals their anxiety issues on the first date. Men especially, try to show that they are very laid back and independent. Very few admit to the fact that they like to have things in order and that they cannot even boil an egg.

  • The drinking problem

If he drinks every day, you will not get to know unless you start spending that much time with them. Men know that no woman likes to be with someone who has substance abuse issues. Men do have this tendency to downplay their number of drinks on the first date.

  • Working out

Being fit today is a major ask so most men try to show that they have just come from a workout, have to go to the gym etc. It may be true but they like to highlight it. They feel that this false aura impresses women and is a fail-proof plan.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

