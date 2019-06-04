Eid Al-Fitr is an important date in the Islamic calendar. Muslims across the globe bid farewell to Ramadan and also celebrate breaking the fast. Depending on the country, citizens are given a day or 3 working days off as holidays.

The Eid week is a busy period in Muslim communities they prepare for the feast and have communal dawn prayers followed by a short sermon.

What do non-muslims do on this auspicious day? Here are a few ideas on how to make your holiday fruitful and memorable.

Family dinner

When was the last time you sat together as a family to enjoy homemade meals? Invite grandparents, uncles, aunties and all the cousins over for quality family time. This is the best time to introduce your business ideas and seek their guidance. The grandparents can also advise the married folks on how to live happily with their partners.

Complete house cleaning

Who wouldn’t rather spend a holiday at the spa or go on a shopping spree with friends? Doesn’t a movie night with bae or a hang out with friends sound better than complete house cleaning? Of course, it does! But cleanliness is next to godliness. Make a playlist of your favourite songs, dance and have fun while your declutter and reorganise things in your home for a new and refreshing look.

Charity

Practising the act of giving and you will also receive abundantly. Out of the kindness of your heart, donate some old clothes or shoes to the needy in your neighbourhood. Buy basic necessities like detergents, sanitary pads, skincare products and donate to orphanages near you. Your generous gift will be well received and fully utilised.

Visit family and friends

Mark it on your calendar to spend quality time with family and friends to strengthen the bond that exists between you. Out of sight means out of mind. Make it a date with your best friend, formal colleagues or school mates and have endless fun. If you would be staying indoors all day, think of mind-cracking but fun things to do.

Sleep all day

Holidays are the perfect time to spend some alone time. If you have kids, book for a nanny service and spend the day at an affordable ultra-modern facility to make your day memorable. Book a spa treatment, order the chef’s special recipe and treat yourself to good wine. Pampering your self won’t break the bank.