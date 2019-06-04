As Muslims around the globe bid farewell to their month-long fasting, they also prepare for Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the Muslim holy month.

Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid celebrations will begin either on Tuesday (June 4) or Wednesday (June 5).

Traditionally, Eid is celebrated for three days as an official holiday in all Muslim-majority countries. However, the number of vacation days varies by country.

If you are looking for a place to spend the holiday, here are 5 reasons why you should travel to Dubai with your family and friends.

La Perle by Dragone

Travelling to Dubai around this festive season comes with a lot of benefits including a discount on tickets to see the captivating show, La Perle by Dragone.

It is a great show only at Al Habtoor City, Dubai. If you love theatre arts, then you don’t want to miss this edition.

Fun time at Aquaventure

Do you love water? You will need more than a day to experience all the goodness of this magnificent place.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Dubai’s largest aquarium has over 17 fun-filled hectares of slides and rivers, with over 65,000 marine animals, and charismatic Dolphins at Dolphin Bay.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi is the first universal museum in the Arab World that translates the spirit of openness of cultures.

Recreating parts of UAE’s integral cultural elements, Nouvel designed a falaj-inspired water system running through the museum, inspired by ancient Arabian engineering whilst the orderly lace dome borrows inspiration from the interlaced palm leaves traditionally used as roofing material in many parts of the country that results in an enchanting play of light.

Feast on an Eid-themed buffet

Which country has the best food? You would never know until you muster the country to try them ignoring the presentation of the food. While in Dubai, eat as many eid-theme foods as you can and make sure to share them on your social media.

Nightlife entertainment

Slip on your sexy dress and be ready for spontaneous surprises and fun. Attend all major events with friends and family before leaving Dubai.