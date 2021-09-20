RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 questions you should never ask your partner about their ex

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

You will naturally be curious to know the people your partner dated and why they broke up.

Couple
Couple

But then it is a sensitive topic so the situation demands you to tread carefully.

Not just to be careful of his or her feelings but also to avoid an impact on your relationship which could turn out to be rather ugly.

So here are some questions that you must avoid asking your partner so as to keep it healthy.

  • The name

In a world of social media where we can and tend to search for all the people we hear of and of those that raise our curiosity, the ex’s name is the last question you need to avoid. Why care? Work on your own relationship instead.

  • The sex life

What he or she likes is fine but why would you want to destroy yourself by asking what sex was like with the ex? That is plain torture not just for yourself but your partner who has to answer this as well! The comparisons, the awkwardness may turn out to be disastrous.

  • Do you love me more than him/her?

A very insensitive and unfair question indeed! Firstly, it is wrong to compare and then asking the other person such a question is just not done. You have to trust yourself. What you bring to the table, what your relationship does. You are putting your partner in a spot. This is nothing but insecurity and can make things worse.

  • The family

The person was his or her ex for a reason! So why would you want to know if his/her family liked your ex or not. That past has nothing to do with your current relationship. It could just make you want to prove yourself and you may become over competitive and that is something your partner will see through immediately. Do not add to your insecurities.

  • His/her best trait or feature?

Each person has a good trait and a bad trait. Asking your partner to name his ex’ best feature or trait may simply dampen your spirits especially if you are a negative in that section. If you can handle it then ask.

