5 signs you have a perfect sex partner

Having an outstanding sex partner takes a huge burden off an individual’s mind.

It allows them to concentrate more on the act, instead of thinking too much about whether they’re making love to the right person or not.

When it comes to a perfect sex partner, what matters is that he/she suits you and shares amazing chemistry in the bedroom.

Below are the traits of a perfect sex partner:

The hygienic one

Everyone likes making love to a clean and tidy partner, so good hygiene holds great importance in a sexual relationship. Ensure that your partner is well-manicured with a fully waxed body to ensure a higher comfort level. Too much hair on the body makes it uncomfortable to enjoy each inch of your lover. So look out for soft and clean skin in your partner complemented with a nice smell, as a bad body odour is a huge turn-off.

The adventurous one

Intimacy and passion get killed if you have a boring partner, who is having sex for the sake of it. Ensure that he/she makes every effort to heighten the sensation by exploring their adventurous side. Having a partner who is open to trying new sexual pleasures is a definite bonus. Right from participating in dirty talks, taking chocolate baths with you, and trying out new positions to indulging in naughty love games, he/she should be keen to try sex escapades that make them a perfect bedroom partner.

The one who doesn't mind having oral sex

You know what pleases you, so a wonderful partner to have in bed does not hesitate going out of the way to give you that pleasure. If not routinely, your partner should be ready to please you orally as per their own mood and comfort level. While no one is perfectly adept at the oral act, a partner who tries learning the little tricks to arouse you can surely add magic to your love life.

The one who proposes new things

It’s excellent to take charge in bed sans any inhibitions. But what makes sex even more special is to bring new-fangled sex ideas and implement them. A vivid imagination and voracious desires can contribute to healthy sexuality. With an avid sex lover who is willing to try arousing positions in bed, use sex toys, suggest new ways to climax, and explore alternate seduction techniques and foreplay acts, the sex romp can be one of its kind.

One who shares and considers fantasies

