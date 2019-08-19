Ghanaian musician, Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca and her husband who is also her manager celebrated their one year wedding anniversary on August 18, 2019. After their star-studded traditional wedding, the power couple has never failed to keep it real.

The mother-of-one, Becca has made us believe in love again despite the numerous celebrity breakups.

Never a day goes by without the powerful singer flaunting her huge ring on social media and we are always awe-struck.

For a decade now, Becca has been releasing love songs, especially her hit song, Hw3 featuring Bisa Kdei was romantic and make real.

Now that she is sharing insights about her personal life with the public, we are overly excited and inspired to fall madly in love again.

