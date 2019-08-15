Ghanaian musician is on our style radar for the week. Before and after releasing her new hit song, ‘Driving license’ with Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, the mother-of-one has been teasing with her some breathtaking photos on her Instagram page.

Becca has been serving us with impressive style goals since she became a household name but her choices have gotten more and more interesting over the years.

Whether she's opted for sexy sheer looks, edgy styles, dresses, jumpsuits, or suits, Becca has never failed when it comes to sartorial choices.

Take a look at some of Becca eye-popping style styles, and check out her amazing hair transformation too.