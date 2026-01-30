Advertisement

‘Our defeat was a message’ – Ken Agyapong rallies delegates ahead of NPP primary

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:12 - 30 January 2026
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong urges NPP delegates to see the party’s 2024 defeat as a call for change, pledging grassroots reconnection and a structured welfare system ahead of the presidential primaries.
Presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to see the party’s 2024 election defeat as a wake-up call, insisting that the loss carried a clear message about the need for humility, discipline and reconnection with the grassroots.

In a message addressed to delegates on Thursday, January 29, 2026, Mr Agyapong said the setback was not accidental but a signal that the party must change its approach to leadership and internal engagement.

“Access to education and modernised governance, our record is unmatched, but in the last election we suffered a painful setback, and that defeat was not accidental,” he said. “It was a message. It was a message that we must reconnect with the grassroots. A message that discipline and humility must return to the leadership. A message that change is not optional.”

With the NPP presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday January 31, Mr Agyapong described the contest as a defining moment for the party’s future, calling on delegates to exercise their authority with a sense of urgency.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

“It is urgent. This Saturday is not routine. It is a turning point, delegates,” he said. “You are the backbone of this party. Without you, there is no NPP, yet too often after elections, the grassroots feel forgotten, polling station executives feel neglected, constituency offices unsupported.”

He pledged that under his leadership, the welfare of party delegates would be treated as a central priority rather than an afterthought.

“That must change, and I say it must change,” he added. “Under my leadership, delegates’ welfare will not be an afterthought. It will be a priority.”

Kennedy Agyapong

Mr Agyapong outlined plans to introduce a structured and transparent welfare system for delegates, aimed at recognising loyalty and protecting long-term commitment to the party.

“I will establish a structured delegate welfare framework,” he said. “We will maintain a formal registry of active delegates to ensure recognition and inclusion. We will create transparent welfare support to assist delegates facing genuine hardships.”

He stressed that access to support would not be influenced by political proximity or personal connections.

NPP flagbearer race

“Loyalty must be respected, sacrifice must be acknowledged, commitment must be protected,” Mr Agyapong stated. “Delegates’ welfare will not depend on proximity to power. It will be institutionalised, fair, structured and transparent.”

The former Assin Central MP is seeking to rally grassroots support as the NPP prepares to elect a flagbearer ahead of the next general elections.

