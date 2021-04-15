6 sexy things to do on your honeymoon

Every couple enjoys their honeymoon differently. Some travel to new destinations. Others opt to have a fun day at home which is fine because not every couple can afford the opportunity to pack up and globe-trot.

Sure, feather dusters and massage candles are sexy, but try one of these more unexpected ideas to heat up the honeymoon.

Wear a new piece of lingerie every day

Bring along new pieces for each night of the honeymoon. The reveal is what's so sexy, so have fun with it. Think of themes or even just different colours to help you plan it out. And don't leave him out of it either. Get him, or ask him to get himself, a few new pairs of boxers or boxer briefs to add to the fun.

Plan an adventurous activity

The idea might be to sleep on the beach all week but consider scheduling at least one excursion that gets your heart rate up. Go for a long bicycle ride, take a scuba diving trip or zip-line through the jungle. Simply put, when pushed outside of your comfort zone, your brain releases endorphins that can elevate your mood and senses.

Watch a sunrise

While sunsets have their charm, a sunrise can be far more exciting and interesting. At that hour, chances are you'll have the whole sun to yourself, and the beach, pool or any other gazing point will be virtually deserted. Afterwards, hightail it back to your room and order breakfast in bed and see where that leads.

Book a couples' massage

Reserve a private room at the spa, a spot right on the beach or splurge for in-room service. A massage is a great way to relieve stress and tension from the wedding day. If having a stranger rub you down isn't your idea of fun, then take turns giving each other massages in the comfort of your hotel room or villa. Buy or bring along your own massage oil and plan to make use of it long after the honeymoon.

Take boudoir photos

Create a little photo session of your own and snap a few of each other in the privacy of your room. After the trip, make a mini photo album exclusively of your risqué photos. Keep it in a safe place and sneak a peek every once and a while to remember your trip.

Go dancing