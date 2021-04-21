6 things to keep in mind before forgiving a cheater

However, they also know that it would be an awful waste of a relationship to just let go of a man for making that mistake.

You might be in that position now – you might be thinking about whether or not you should be forgiving him or you should be letting him go.

Well, ultimately, the choice is going to be yours. You have the power here. This is a decision that you’re going to have to make on your own.

And it’s something that you definitely have to own up to. However, if you’re thinking about whether or not to forgive him, then here are a few things that you might want to think about:

Is he apologetic or regretful about cheating on you?

You have to take a good look at his demeanour now that everything is out in the open. If you see that he’s being apologetic about it, then maybe it’s worth forgiving him. If he’s acting as if nothing happened, then that’s a bad thing.

What kind of cheating did he engage in?

You have to be able to see what kind of cheating he engaged in. For instance, being in an emotional affair with someone else would carry a lot more weight than him just getting drunk and randomly making out with someone at the club.

How would he react if you cheated on him in the same manner?

Think long and hard about how he would be conducting himself if the tables were turned. What would he do if he were in your shoes right now? This can help you decide on things.

Do you think you would be able to forgive him?

You have to think long and hard about whether you would be able to forgive him in the future or not. It can be hard to find health and strength in your relationship if you can’t bring yourself to forgive him at all.

Do you think you can build trust between the two of you again?