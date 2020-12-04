A lot of things go into planning a wedding and one important thing that cannot be ignored is what the bride wears on the day.

Creativity runs in every woman’s vein and we always have to appear stunning.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely Kente styles. The fabric symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Brides usually sew their kente in either wrapped outfits or Kaba and slits or even long dresses.

Today, we focus on all the iconic blue Kente combo dresses brides are walking down the aisle with in 2020, especially after coronavirus lockdown.

If you are a bride-to-be, here are some inspirations for you.

