The General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei and his wife, Tracy outdoored their twins to the public for the first time on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

This was during the birthday party of Kennedy’s father and business tycoon, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

It was basically a white coloured event as both husband and wife were clad in beautiful white apparels.

Although the couple said nothing when the news first broke that they had welcomed their first twins, the outdooring of the babies has confirmed the news.

The two are also marking a year anniversary of their marriage. Kennedy Osei and Tracy Osei got married last year in February 2020.

Tracy is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; being grateful to God for his mercies. She posted a photo of the family while holding the twins and captioned, "Grateful for another year.”

Friends and family flooded the house of the family to celebrate with them.

Pulse.com.gh congratulates the couple, Mr and Mrs Osei.

Kennedy Osei and Tracy’s adorable twins' outdooring

