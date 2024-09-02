Ask Pulse: She’s dating my man but I can’t face her because of how I found out

Dear Pulse,

I have two best friends (let’s call them Esi and Adwoa), or so I thought. Recently, I noticed a significant change in my boyfriend's behaviour. He stopped calling as often as he used to, and when we did talk, he gave me the cold shoulder.

What made things even stranger was that Esi also started acting distant. We’ve always been close, so if there was an issue, I believed communication could solve it. Despite my attempts to probe, neither of them opened up.

Things only started making sense when Adwoa approached me one day. She told me that Esi had confided in her that she was dating my boyfriend, P.K.

Adwoa said that Esi claimed P.K. had forced her into the relationship and that they had even exchanged explicit pictures. Adwoa advised me not to confront Esi immediately but to wait until she came clean on her own.

But I don’t know how much longer I can keep my peace. I feel broken and betrayed by the two people I trusted the most.

P.K’s girlfriend

Dear P.K’s girlfriend,

I understand how heart-wrenching this situation must be for you. Discovering betrayal from both a partner and a close friend can be incredibly painful.

However, you need to stay calm and think things through before taking any action. As difficult as it may be, try to resist the urge to confront Esi first. The person you need to face is your boyfriend, P.K. Address the issue directly with him.

Confront your boyfriend, present what you know, and give him a chance to explain. If he denies it, tell him you have evidence and if he confirms the betrayal, consider ending things amicably. By doing so, you prevent him from taking you for granted and protect your own dignity.

You deserve honesty, respect, and loyalty in a relationship. Take the time to process your emotions and think about what you need to move forward. Whether you decide to end the relationship or work through it, make sure your decision is one that prioritises your well-being and self-respect.