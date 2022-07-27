Fracey22: Opulence and flamboyance on display at Tracey Boakye's bridal shower (VIDEO)

Ahead of the actress's wedding, her friends threw a lavish bridal shower to usher her into being a Mrs.

The bridal shower was held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The lavish ceremony has courted social media attention as netizens have been talking about its opulence, flamboyance and extravaganza displayed.

The décor, dresses and appearances are something that can't be ignored. It was beautiful.

Obviously, the marriage ceremony of the 'East Legon' landlady and her husband-to-be with the hashtag #Francey22 will be one of 2022's biggest celebrity weddings yet.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated wedding which is hashtagged #Fracey22 will begin on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

An invitation that confirms the union between Tacey Boakye and her fiancé, Frank Kwaku Badu Ntiamoah says the couple's traditional marriage will happen on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Tracey revealed the mystery man to the public.

She dropped a pre-wedding photo with her man as they twinned, and thanked him. The name of her fiancé has surfaced as Frank Badu Ntiamoah. an artist.

Her post has triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her.