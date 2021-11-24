The Head Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensa Otabil and his wife, Joy Otabil have been married for 35 years and are celebrating their marriage anniversary.
Couple goals: Dr Mensa Otabil and wife are making us fall in love again on their 35th marriage anniversary [Photos]
Pastor Mensa Otabil and his wife Joy are serving us the couple goals today.
The renowned preacher and his wife keep inspiring us and making us believe in love again amid all the numerous breakups and divorces in the country.
As they celebrate their anniversary, Dr Mensa Otabil took to his social media pages to share some loved up photos of himself and his wife with a sweet message to his wife.
He wrote, "Happy Marriage Anniversary to my dear Joy, I love you."
Pulse.com.gh wishes the two a happy anniversary.
Check photos below:
